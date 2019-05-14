BLUNDER! Will Salman Khan Be Angry With Kichcha Sudeep For Revealing The CLIMAX Scene Of Dabangg 3?

The antagonist of Dabangg 3, Kichcha Sudeep just made a major revelation about Dabangg 3 climax scene and we wonder if his revelation would piss off Salman Khan. Sudeep took to the micro-blogging site and gave an update about shooting the climax scene and wrote, "Climax shoot for #Dabangg3 has been very hectic yet a great experience. Huge set n a Humongous Team. Bare body Fight against @BeingSalmanKhan is the least I had ever thought of doin,, everrrr . Yeah I do carry a Lil confidence today,, n I'm njoying it ."

Meanwhile, here's how fans reacted to this huge revelation..

NSR @Nandan_ "@KicchaSudeep and @BeingSalmanKhan Why are you giving spoiler." Srikanth Krishna @beingksrikanth "@KicchaSudeep and @BeingSalmanKhan Started shooting last week and climax today looks like you guys are in a hurry to wrap up #Dabangg3." Akshatha Raj @AkshathaRaj4 "@BeingSalmanKhan @KicchaSudeep Kichha sir Seeing ur update on Dabang 3 made d noon more bright.. Just waiting to c d magical combination.. Take care sir." Mohit Kum@r @MohitKumr6 · "Woooohoooooo kya baat hai sir climax shoot ho gaya wo bhi shirtless.... This is a best news sir..... Shirtless @BeingSalmanKhan sir... I can't wait for the scene... All the best @BeingSalmanKhan sir & @KicchaSudeep sir."

For the unversed, Dabangg 3 is all scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha in the key role.

