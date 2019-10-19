Salman Khan Announces Eid 2020 Release - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Bhai and Eid have always gone hand in hand. Earlier, Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali starrer Inshallah was set to hit screens for Eid 2020. Post the film getting shelved, Salman had announced that anyway, he would see them (fans) for Eid 2020. Now, it has been revealed that the new film has been titled 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. It is set to be directed by Prabhu Deva once again with whom the superstar is currently collaborating for Dabangg 3. The movie is being produced by Sallu's bhai, Sohail Khan.

In the first look poster that was released recently, Salman looks all guns blazing. Meanwhile, the post-production work on his Dabangg 3 has been progressing at a break-neck speed and is slated for a year-end release (December 20). Notably, this is the second time Prabhu Deva and bhai are joining hands post the humongous hit, Wanted, which sort of gave Salman a second lease of life in Bollywood after a string of disastrous flops.

The movie casts Kannada superstar Sudeep as the main antagonist with Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha returning with their respective roles. Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar will also make her debut with this film, which comes with a lot of expectations.

Earlier, speaking of Dabangg 3, Sudeep had said "I had to look bigger than him [Salman], and that was the biggest responsibility. Otherwise, it will look like he is hitting a child. It was difficult keeping in mind Salman sir's aura but I guess we worked it out and did a good job."

Initially, Sudeep mentioned that he wasn't confident of doing bare-chested scenes with Salman. "I have lost a lot of weight... from 89kgs, I have come down to 74kgs. Luckily I was doing Pehalwaan (Pailwaan in Kannada), which placed me in a better place and gave me confidence to do certain things in this film. I had to a little bit of more workout," he said.