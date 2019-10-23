Fans Before Anyone Else For Salman Khan Aka Chulbul Pandey!

As fans gear up for Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has a special surprise for all his fans around the country. A special screening of Dabangg 3 trailer has been arranged before the official release of the most-awaited action bonanza of the year, Dabangg 3.

The film's trailer is all set to release today, and audiences are excited to witness the return of their beloved Chulbul 'Robinhood' Pandey. However, for Chulbul, it's fans before anyone else! Since Chulbul has an unprecedented fan following, as a token of appreciation, special screenings of Dabangg 3 trailer have been arranged in various cities across the country.

Fans in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore and Lucknow will get to watch the trailer of the film before its official release. Not just that, fans in Mumbai will not only watch the trailer before release but will also get to meet Chulbul Pandey in person. Now that's what you call a Dabangg token of thanks!

The looks of Chulbul, Balli (Sudeep), Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Khushi (Saiee Manjrekar) have already created a lot of excitement, and the countdown to the trailer is on.

The third instalment of Dabangg franchise has been directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, this year.