Salman Khan's Bharat PASSED WITHOUT CUTS; Gets U/A Certificate From CBFC!

One of the most awaited films of 2019, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat will be hitting the theatrical screens on June 5. The film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is an Indian adaptation of the Korean film 'Ode To My Father'. With the release date of the film inching closer, the makers can now take a sigh of relief as the latest reports suggest that the film has been granted certification by the CBFC.

According to a report in TOI, the Salman Khan starrer was highly being praised by the Censor Board team and director Ali Abbas Zafar was even hailed for creating such an interesting plot. The film has been passed without any cuts and has been granted U/A certification. Now that's some great news, isn't it?

Speaking about the film, Ali Abbas Zafar recently said in an interview, "A lot of research went into making this film. The film's span is 70 years - it begins from 1947 and goes up till 2010. When we were writing the film, because it is an adaptation of Korean film 'An Ode To My Father', it was very important what part of the history were we touching and bringing into our script.

At heart, Bharat is a very emotional and simple story about a displaced family where a son makes a promise to his father. In that journey, you see him travel and live 70 years. And in those 70 years what is simultaneously happening in the country become a parallel plot that why the tagline is "journey of a man and a nation together". It was definitely very challenging in its writing as well as its execution because whatever time frame we were setting his life chapters in, has a definite beginning and an end. It is like six Salman Khan films packaged in one," the filmmaker said.

When Katrina Kaif was asked about her role in the film, she said, "As an actor, I think it is definitely my most incredible experience working with Ali.. we have done three films together, but I can honestly say that this film has been the best experience so far and I think we have got super super excited for everyone to see the film."

On being asked about Katrina's performance in the film, Salman said, "Katrina has done a lot of hard work. She has done a brilliant job in the film. She will definitely win National Award for her performance."

Bharat has a promising ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. Varun Dhawan has a cameo appearance in the film and the makers have kept his role under the wraps.

ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar DEFENDS Salman Khan: He Isn't 'Dragging' Priyanka Chopra In Bharat Promotions