Salman Khan's Birthday Celebrations: Superstar Cuts Cake In Presence Of His Near & Dear Ones!
One of Bollywood's biggest superstar Salman Khan turns 54 today and birthday wishes have already started pouring in for the Dabangg actor on social media. Meanwhile, the actor kick-started his birthday celebrations by cutting a four-tier birthday cake in the presence of his close friends and family at midnight.
Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Tabu, Pulkit Samrat, Kichcha Sudeep and others attended his birthday party. Check out some of the pictures here.
In a video shared by Ashley Rebello, Salman is cutting the birthday cake as his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and nephew Ahil sing ‘Happy Birthday' along with others.
The Tiger Zinda Hai actress looked all things sunshine in a yellow dress.
Dabangg lady Sonakshi Sinha looked stylish in a black top, jeans and high boots.
The latest couple in the tinsel town, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda pose for the shutterbug at Salman's birthday bash.
Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani who shares a good equation with the superstar and his family too attended the party and is seen showing some girl power with Daisy Shah here.
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma was also a part of the birthday celebrations and is seen here striking a pose with her son Ahil.
In his ripped denims paired with a blue t-shirt and a chocolate brown jacket, the star looked his handsome best at the bash.
It's raining birthday cakes for Salman Khan as he cuts another one while his Dabangg 3 co-stars Kichcha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha cheer for him.
