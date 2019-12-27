    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan's Birthday Celebrations: Superstar Cuts Cake In Presence Of His Near & Dear Ones!

      Salman Khan celebrates 54th birthday with media; Watch video | FilmiBeat

      One of Bollywood's biggest superstar Salman Khan turns 54 today and birthday wishes have already started pouring in for the Dabangg actor on social media. Meanwhile, the actor kick-started his birthday celebrations by cutting a four-tier birthday cake in the presence of his close friends and family at midnight.

      Check out this video here.

      Happy birthday to my most fav person in the world, @beingsalmankhan love and happiness always 😘😘😘😘

      Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Tabu, Pulkit Samrat, Kichcha Sudeep and others attended his birthday party. Check out some of the pictures here.

      The Birthday Boy With His Birthday Cake

      The Birthday Boy With His Birthday Cake

      In a video shared by Ashley Rebello, Salman is cutting the birthday cake as his father Salim Khan, sister Arpita Khan Sharma and nephew Ahil sing ‘Happy Birthday' along with others.

      Katrina Kaif Is All Smiles At Salman's Birthday Bash

      Katrina Kaif Is All Smiles At Salman's Birthday Bash

      The Tiger Zinda Hai actress looked all things sunshine in a yellow dress.

      Sonakshi Sinha

      Sonakshi Sinha

      Dabangg lady Sonakshi Sinha looked stylish in a black top, jeans and high boots.

      Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda

      Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda

      The latest couple in the tinsel town, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda pose for the shutterbug at Salman's birthday bash.

      Sangeeta Bijlani And Daisy Shah

      Sangeeta Bijlani And Daisy Shah

      Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani who shares a good equation with the superstar and his family too attended the party and is seen showing some girl power with Daisy Shah here.

      Arpita Khan Sharma With Son Ahil

      Arpita Khan Sharma With Son Ahil

      Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma was also a part of the birthday celebrations and is seen here striking a pose with her son Ahil.

      Make Way For The Birthday Boy

      Make Way For The Birthday Boy

      In his ripped denims paired with a blue t-shirt and a chocolate brown jacket, the star looked his handsome best at the bash.

      Sweet Beginnings

      Sweet Beginnings

      It's raining birthday cakes for Salman Khan as he cuts another one while his Dabangg 3 co-stars Kichcha Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha cheer for him.

      Read more about: salman khan
