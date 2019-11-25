Salman Khan's Birthday Post For Salim Khan Proves He's A 'Daddy's Boy'

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan turned 84 yesterday (November 24, 2019). Salman Khan's birthday post on Instagram for his dad is etched with love. The 'Kick' star who's known to be a 'daddy's boy' shared a throwback picture with his father and captioned it, "Happy bday daddy . . ." In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen fishing together while sporting warm smiles.

Salman Khan has always maintained in his interviews that he treats his father akin to a God and nothing matters to him more than his parents. In fact, despite being a superstar, Bhai prefers to stay with his parents at the Galaxy Apartment.

On an interesting note, did you know how Salim Khan had brought back Salman Khan to the right track when fame had gotten to his head? Salman had once shared that after delivering a few hits in the 90s, he started focusing more on his stardom than his career.

At that very moment, his father had warned him and had said, "If there is anybody, any man who can foul it all up for you, it's going to be you! God doesn't want it to happen, we, your family don't want that to happen and your fans most certainly don't want that to happen. So, again, if there's 'anybody' who can mess it all up, it's you!"

When Salman Khan Was Beaten Up Because Of Arbaaz Khan But Earned Father Salim Khan's Respect

Cut to present - Salman Khan is a superstar and has already made his dad super proud of his achievements!

Speaking of his next release, the actor is gearing up for Dabangg 3, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.