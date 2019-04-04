Salman Khan's Blackbuck Poaching Case Has Been Adjourned To July 4

Salman Khan is accused of killing two blackbucks during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998 and it's been more than two decades of legal battles at the courts but the final verdict is not settled yet. The actor was convicted in 2018 by the Sessions Court and sentenced him to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000.

The Bharat actor spent the weekend in prison and appealed against the hearing at the Rajasthan High Court and was granted bail the very next day with a bond of Rs 50,000 and was given permission to travel outside India. The proceedings were supposed to be heard today at the Jodhpur High Court and since Salman Khan is busy shooting for Dabangg 3, he skipped the hearings and now the court has adjourned the next session to July 4, 2019.

Also, the co-accused in the Blackbuck Poaching Case - Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted by the court last year. Salman Khan is charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Last year when the punishment was announced, Salman Khan's lawyer Anand Desai said in a statement, "ln the present case the Hon'ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon'ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today."

Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!