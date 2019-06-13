What Made Salman Khan BURST INTO TEARS In Front Of This Actress? Shocking Deets!

Salman Cried In Front Of Tabu

Salman Khan reveals that while shooting a crucial scene with Tabu for Bharat, the actor got so emotional that he actually cried and he didn't use glycerine for the heart-wrenching scen, wherein he says 'Koi bhi cheezein theek ki jaa sakti hain baat chit se."

Salman Went On To Praise Sunil Grover

Salman says, "I think Sunil Grover is like one of the most talented artists that I've ever worked with. When he plays character, he doesn't do mimicry. He is not doing comedy, he is playing a serious character, that character is making you laugh. He doesn't have that laughing wala face, he's got a normal hero wala face."

Salman On Bharat Success

Speaking of Bharat success, Salman spoke to group of media people and said, "I am very happy with the film doing really really well. Everyone's work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now.

But it's okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them."

Salman Further Added..

"People, who have gone to watch the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven't watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It's a good film."

Bharat Is Soaring High

Bharat, which is made on a budget of Rs 100 crore has already managed to rake in Rs 150 crore at the box office and as there's no big release this weekend, the film will continue to set the boxoffice on fire.