Salman Khan Completes 31 Years In Industry; Shares His Childhood Picture To Thank All His Fans

As superstar Salman Khan completes 31 years in the Hindi film industry, the actor shares a super-cute picture from his childhood to thank his fans and well-wishers. Salman captioned the picture, "A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well-wishers who have made this amazing journey possible."

A bigg thank u to the Indian film industry n to every 1 who has been a part of this 31 year journey specially all my fans and well wishers who have made this amazing journey possible . . pic.twitter.com/w4XJ31FNT1 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 27, 2019

As expected, after seeing this rare picture of Salman, they were left drooling and they sent all their love to the superstar. Check out some of the cutest reactions on Salman's post..

Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan✨ @h_hazra: "Love You Mr Khan 😘 Congratulations for ruling the industry for 31 years and gave us classics like Maine Pyaar Kiya, HAHK, HSSH, HDDCS, Tere Naam, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan to name a few 😘❤"

!!Dabangg3 @mystery0725: "What a AMAZING journey it has been!! There's never going to be an end point to our love and support. 31 GOLDEN YEARS OF SALMAN KHAN."

𝒮𝒶𝓁𝓂𝒶𝓃 𝓂𝓮𝓻𝓲 Jaan💕 @SK_MeriJaan_: "Thanks to u for entertaining us with your movies and TV shows, thank u for bringing smile to our faces , thank u for being so amazing, thank u for everthing 🙏❤ keep rulling & keep shining like a star⭐."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan. The actor was earlier supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming love saga, Inshallah. But recently, the duo made it official that the film has been shelved.

(Social media posts are unedited)

