The Return Of Chulbul Pandey! Salman Khan Confirms The Release Date Of Dabangg 3
It's going to be a treat for all Salman Khan fans! While the superstar will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which is slated to release on Eid 2019, Salman has also some plans to end this year with a bang.
It's already confirmed that the actor will be sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 3 which will be helmed by Prabhudheva. There were various speculations doing the rounds about the film's release date. However now, Salman has clarified all the rumours surrounding the film.
Salman Opens Up About Dabangg 3's Release Date
According to Bollywood Hungama, at a press conference earlier on Thursday in Dubai for Dabangg Tour Reloaded, Salman confirmed, "We will start #Dabangg3 on 1st of April and release the film in December this year."
The Shooting Locations For Dabangg 3
Arbaaz Khan had earlier revealed, "We start shooting in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later move to Wai and Mumbai."
Speaking About Dabangg 3, This Is What Prabhudheva Had To Say
"I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it."
Kiccha Sudeep To Play The Main Antagonist
Reportedly, the Kannada superstar has been roped in to play Salman's nemesis in Dabangg 3. Earlier, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj had starred as the main antagonist in Dabangg and Dabangg 2 respectively.
Sonakshi Sinha On Teaming Up With Salman For Dabangg 3
"It feels like I am back home because that's where I started my career. My life changed completely after that film, it's how I found my calling. Dabangg will always be the most special to me," the actress was previously quoted by a leading daily.
With Salman finally confirming Dabangg 3's release date, chances are the film might clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra which is slated for a Christmas 2019. Will Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor lock horns at the box office? Well currently, it hints so.
