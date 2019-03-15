The Return Of Chulbul Pandey! Salman Khan Confirms The Release Date Of Dabangg 3

Salman Opens Up About Dabangg 3's Release Date

According to Bollywood Hungama, at a press conference earlier on Thursday in Dubai for Dabangg Tour Reloaded, Salman confirmed, "We will start #Dabangg3 on 1st of April and release the film in December this year."

The Shooting Locations For Dabangg 3

Arbaaz Khan had earlier revealed, "We start shooting in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later move to Wai and Mumbai."

Speaking About Dabangg 3, This Is What Prabhudheva Had To Say

"I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it."

Kiccha Sudeep To Play The Main Antagonist

Reportedly, the Kannada superstar has been roped in to play Salman's nemesis in Dabangg 3. Earlier, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj had starred as the main antagonist in Dabangg and Dabangg 2 respectively.

Sonakshi Sinha On Teaming Up With Salman For Dabangg 3

"It feels like I am back home because that's where I started my career. My life changed completely after that film, it's how I found my calling. Dabangg will always be the most special to me," the actress was previously quoted by a leading daily.