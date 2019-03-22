Salman Khan Contesting For Lok Sabha 2019 Elections? Superstar Reacts To The Reports

Salman Approached To Campaign For Lok Sabha 2019 Elections

MP Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi was recently quoted as saying, "Our leaders have already talked to Salman Khan to campaign for us in Indore. We are almost certain the actor will campaign for us".

Salman Khan Sets The Record Straight With This Tweet

Following these reports, the superstar took to his Twitter page and tweeted, "Contrary to the rumours I am not contesting elections nor campaigning for any political party.."

PM Modi Had Asked Actors Including Salman To Urge The Youth To Vote

To Modi's tweet, Salman had replied, "We are a democracy and it is every Indian's right to vote. I urge every eligible Indian to exercise your right and participate in making the Government."

On The Work Front

Salman Khan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif. The superstar recently signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah where he would be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time.