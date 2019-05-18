English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan CROPS OUT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Face While Sharing A Throwback Picture With Bhansali

    By
    |

    As Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his niece, Sharmin Segal in Malaal, actor Salman Khan shares a throwback picture of Sharmin from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. In the picture, one can spot Salman Khan, Bhansali and a little Sharmin. One can also see Aishwarya Rai standing next to Salman. We wonder if the Superstar has purposely cropped Aishwarya's face or the picture was like that itself.

    Salman Khan Writes..

    While sharing the Malaal trailer, Salman Khan wrote, "Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and lovehttp://bit.ly/MalaalTrailer @sharminsegal #MalaalTrailer @bhansali_produc @TSeries."

    Meanwhile, Bhansali Gets Emotional

    Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is introducing his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan with his home production Malaal today, said it is an emotional moment for him to launch the two newcomers.

    "I am extremely emotional right now," Bhansali said at the film's trailer launch here.

    Bhansali Further Added..

    "Sharmin was 85-90 kg earlier but she always wanted to be an actor. She has worked hard for what she is today. I am introducing Sharmin and it is a big deal for us," he added.

    Bhansali On Meezaan & Sharmin: I Have Also Fired At Them

    The filmmaker was also in awe of Meezaan, whom he called the star of the century. "Four years ago, Sharmin was assistant on 'Bajirao Mastani' and I said bring someone for costume trial and she got Meezaan. When he entered, I was like a star has arrived," Bhansali said.

    "It is two years of hard work and tolerating me. They are very strong kids. We have laughed together and I have also fired at them," Bhansali said.

    Meezaan Reveals One Advice From Bhansali

    Meezaan said Bhansali told them to maintain a distance from the social media and use the platform close to the release of their film.

    "He wanted that our work should speak for us. What and how does it matter to people where and when I am going to the gym or anywhere else," he said.

    Malaal is set to be released on June 28.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 21:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue