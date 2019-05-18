Salman Khan CROPS OUT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Face While Sharing A Throwback Picture With Bhansali

Salman Khan Writes..

While sharing the Malaal trailer, Salman Khan wrote, "Just like that, it's time now to see this beautiful little Sharmin bloom on the silver screen in her debut film, Malaal. May this new journey bring you all luck and lovehttp://bit.ly/MalaalTrailer @sharminsegal #MalaalTrailer @bhansali_produc @TSeries."

Meanwhile, Bhansali Gets Emotional

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is introducing his niece Sharmin Segal and Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan with his home production Malaal today, said it is an emotional moment for him to launch the two newcomers.

"I am extremely emotional right now," Bhansali said at the film's trailer launch here.

Bhansali Further Added..

"Sharmin was 85-90 kg earlier but she always wanted to be an actor. She has worked hard for what she is today. I am introducing Sharmin and it is a big deal for us," he added.

Bhansali On Meezaan & Sharmin: I Have Also Fired At Them

The filmmaker was also in awe of Meezaan, whom he called the star of the century. "Four years ago, Sharmin was assistant on 'Bajirao Mastani' and I said bring someone for costume trial and she got Meezaan. When he entered, I was like a star has arrived," Bhansali said.

"It is two years of hard work and tolerating me. They are very strong kids. We have laughed together and I have also fired at them," Bhansali said.

Meezaan Reveals One Advice From Bhansali

Meezaan said Bhansali told them to maintain a distance from the social media and use the platform close to the release of their film.

"He wanted that our work should speak for us. What and how does it matter to people where and when I am going to the gym or anywhere else," he said.

Malaal is set to be released on June 28.