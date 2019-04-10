Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Gets Notice From The Archaeological Survey Of India

Follow Rules Or Stop The Shoot Of Dabangg 3

The legal notice is signed by the Mandu Sub Circle ASI Junior Conservation Assistant and has stated that the permission for shooting the film would be cancelled if the above directive is not followed.

The Construction Violates The Law

The notice said the construction carried out by the Dabangg 3 film crew were in violation of the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites & Remains Act 1958 and cited that many other rules have not been followed.

Antique Figurine Damaged During The Shoot?

The filmmakers have also been accused of damaging an antique figurine while shooting at a fort on the banks of the Narmada river in Maheshwar town in Khargone district. The Cultural Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vijaylaxmi Sadho said that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Dabangg 3 Starcast & Grand Release

The shoot of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is going on in full swing and the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2019. The movie is directed by Prabhudeva and co-produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan.