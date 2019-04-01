English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Goes On Floors Today; Actor Reveals New Details About The Film!

    By
    |

    The news that Salman Khan is returning back on screen as Chulbul Pandey has already got us very excited. The superstar is all ready to begin shooting for the much-awaited film today in Indore. 

    Yesterday, Salman took to his social media page to make the announcement by from his flight to Indore along with the caption, "Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial." Check out the video here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazkhanofficial

    A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Mar 31, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

    Indore Diaries

    In the video shared by Salman yesterday, the superstar is seen saying, "Arbaaz and me have just landed in Indore where we were both born. Then we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force."

    Arbaaz further adds, "That's right. So we are going to have our first day of shoot tomorrow. Dabangg 3 starts tomorrow!

    Here's When The Cop Film Will Hit The Theatrical Screens

    Earlier at an event, Salman had confirmed that Dabangg 3 is slated to release in December. The actor had said, "We will start #Dabangg3 on 1st of April and release the film in December this year."

    Prabhudheva Will Be Directing Dabangg 3

    The filmmaker had earlier said in an interview, "I know it is a big film, and there is a challenge before me, but I am not one to succumb under pressure. I feel the pressure only when the film has hit screens, while noticing how viewers react to it."

    Kannada Superstar Sudeep Will Play Salman's Nemesis

    While Dabangg had Sonu Sood play the antagonist, Prakash Raj essayed the role of the villain in Dabangg 2. And now in Dabangg 3, Salman's Chulbul Pandey will lock horns with Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep.

    Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha. Speaking about the film, the actress had earlier said, It feels like I am back home because that's where I started my career. My life changed completely after that film, it's how I found my calling. Dabangg will always be the most special to me."

    ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan Reacts To His Ex-wife Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor's Wedding Reports!

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 9:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue