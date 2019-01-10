Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Will Go On Floors On This Date, Arbaaz Khan Finally Spills The Beans!

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Shoot Will Begin In April 2019!

"Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April. However, we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all that I can say that the film features Salman Khan in lead and will be directed by Prabhudeva," Arbaaz Khan was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.

Dabangg 3 Is A Real Story On A Cop Based In Noida?

Reports are doing the rounds that Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is based on a real life story about a cop based in Noida. Even several fan clubs are pushing the narrative on Twitter.

Arbaaz Khan Responds To Dabangg 3's 'Noida Cop' Rumours!

"I have been reading a lot about Dabangg 3 on the social media. Some say it is a remake, some say it is inspired by real-life incident, some say it is set in Noida. At present, I would like to maintain some secrecy around it."

Sonakshi Sinha To Play The Lead Heroine In Dabangg 3?

A year ago, when asked about the leading lady in Dabangg 3, Arbaaz Khan was quoted as saying, "Sonakshi is definitely going to be there. Apart from her, even I don't know who will be there," he said to PTI.