Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Will Go On Floors On This Date, Arbaaz Khan Finally Spills The Beans!
After a long wait, we're glad that Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey character will see the light of day as Arbaaz Khan finally spilled the beans about Dabangg 3 and confirmed that the movie's script has been locked and the shoot will indeed begin much sooner than anyone expected. However, he stated that the locations have not been zeroed in on yet, but expects them to be finalised soon.
Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Shoot Will Begin In April 2019!
"Yes, Dabangg 3 will go on the floors in April. However, we are still contemplating the locations. At this point, all that I can say that the film features Salman Khan in lead and will be directed by Prabhudeva," Arbaaz Khan was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.
Dabangg 3 Is A Real Story On A Cop Based In Noida?
Reports are doing the rounds that Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is based on a real life story about a cop based in Noida. Even several fan clubs are pushing the narrative on Twitter.
Arbaaz Khan Responds To Dabangg 3's 'Noida Cop' Rumours!
"I have been reading a lot about Dabangg 3 on the social media. Some say it is a remake, some say it is inspired by real-life incident, some say it is set in Noida. At present, I would like to maintain some secrecy around it."
Sonakshi Sinha To Play The Lead Heroine In Dabangg 3?
A year ago, when asked about the leading lady in Dabangg 3, Arbaaz Khan was quoted as saying, "Sonakshi is definitely going to be there. Apart from her, even I don't know who will be there," he said to PTI.
