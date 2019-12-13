Salman Khan Does Not Narrate Scripts To His Father Salim Khan Because The Latter Never Trusts Them!

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars who has ruled the Hindi film industry for a little over three decades now. Despite being so successful, he does not narrate his films' scripts to his father Salim Khan, as he never trusts them to be big hits.

Recently, Salman appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his upcoming film Dabangg 3. When Kapil asked if Salman shows his scripts to his dad Salim Khan before finalizing them, the superstar said that he does not.

"I hardly ever shared scripts with him because he never trusted my scripts. Woh bus kehte the pitegi (he would just say that the film will be a flop)," he said.

However, Salim Khan heard the latter half of Dabangg 3 and loved it. "I didn't narrate him the entire script of 'Dabangg 3' but I told him half of the script towards the end, and he very much loved it," said Salman.

Salman is returning to the screens with his much loved cop character, Chulbul Pandey, for the third time with Dabangg 3. The film will also mark the debut of Bollywood newcomer, Saiee Manjrekar, who will play young Chulbul's love interest. Dabangg 3 will also see the return of Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Mahie Gill.

Scheduled to hit theatres on December 20, 2019, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salman, Arbaaz and Nikhil Dwivedi. The film's sound tracks, 'Hud Hud', 'Munna Badnam Hua', and 'Naina Lade' are already top chartbusters!

