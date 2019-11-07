Did Salman Khan Drop Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Song From Dabangg 3 To Avoid Backlash?

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of December 2019. The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise and the trailer promises that it will be bigger and better. Amid all the anticipation, we hear that Salman Khan has decided to drop the song of singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from the movie to avoid any kind of backlash.

A source close to the project tells Bollywood Hungama, "Dabangg films' songs have been hits and the Dabangg 3 album is no exception. One of the reasons why the 'Naina' songs of part 1 and 2 worked so well is because of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's melodious voice. Hence, Salman Khan got him on board for the romantic track of Dabangg 3 as well."

"The recording went well and everyone was happy with the outcome, including music director duo Sajid-Wajid. However, the tensions then increased between India and Pakistan. An unofficial decision was taken that the industry should stop working with singers from across the border. Since Rahat saab is a Pakistani, Salman and the entire team decided to drop his voice and replace it with that of another singer."

The full audio of 'Naina Lade' song is already out and. Singer Javed Ali has replaced Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Dabangg 3's 'Naina Lade' song.

Speaking of Salman Khan's unique strategy to release the full audio of every song, the source added, "Earlier a decision was taken to release the full audio of a song every three days. That's not happening but all audio songs of the film will be out this month itself for sure."