    Salman Khan Exposes A Charity Event In Bijnor Misusing His Name!

    Bharat: Salman Khan warns fans about fraud event; Check out | FilmiBeat

    Bollywood celebrities often find their names being used in false advertising to lure more people and extract money from them. Something similar happened in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh where posters and banners about a charity event made way on the internet stating that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan would be chief guest at the event and his Being Human Foundation is sponsoring the event.

    As soon as the 'Bharat' actor learnt about these hoardings, he immediately took to his Twitter page to issue a post, dissociating himself from the events in any form or capacity. Retweeting the posters, Salman wrote, "Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way."

    Meanwhile, singers Armaan Malik, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik and Guru Randhawa, who also featured in the posters, are yet to issue official statements in the matter.

    Currently, Salman Khan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Bharat'. Speaking about how he chooses his films, Salman recently said in an interview, "It's always the script. It has always been that way. When the audience walks out of the theatre, they should feel that they want a boyfriend like my character, or a son like that or a husband. Every actor should see the film in totality from the audience's perspective."

    Besides Bharat, Salman Khan will also be returning as the dashing cop Chulbul Pandey in Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is playing the role of the main antagonist in the film. The superstar is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah where he is sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time.

    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
