    IFFI 2019 | Bigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan's 'Fam-Jam' Pictures Are Giving Us Major 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' Vibes!

      Salman Khan's family is one of the close-knit ones in the film industry where the family members also make it a point to turn every special occasion into a grand affair. Recently, the superstar and his family threw a lavish bash to celebrate Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's fifth wedding anniversary. It was a double celebration for the 'Khan-daan' since the day also marked Salman's mom and dad Salim and Salma Khan's wedding anniversary as well.

      Several big names from the industry made their way to Galaxy apartment to wish Aayush-Arpita and Salim-Salma Khan as they posed for the paparazzi standing outside Salman's residence.

      After all the star-studded pictures, Arpita Khan Sharma shared some candid 'fam-jam' clicks today and we must say, it just made our day, giving us some major 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' vibes.

      In the first picture, Salman clad in black tee and jeans, is seen standing right next to dad Salim Khan. Arpita Khan Sharma and her hubby Aayush Sharma too are posing in the right. On the other stand, we see Arbaaz Khan, Helen, Salma, Alvira and other family members all smiles for the camera.

      In the second photo, we can see Arbaaz, Sohail, Arpita, Ayush and others posing with parents sans Salman. Arpita and Aayush's son Ahil steals the show with his cute expression. Check out the picture here.

      Speaking about films, Salman Khan will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3'. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha and marks the acting debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's Saiee. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep plays the main antagonist. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 20, 2019.

      Besides this movie, Salman also recently signed 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which too will be helmed by Prabhu Deva. Disha Patani plays his leading lady in the movie. The film has already hit the shooting floors.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
