Salman Khan Feels This Film Starring Him Could Be Remade By The New Boys In Bollywood!

Salman Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Bharat'. This is the third time the superstar is reuniting with director Ali Abbas Zafar after two blockbuster films- Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina Kaif plays his leading lady in the film and the trailer and the songs have been well-received by the audience.

Meanwhile in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Salman opened up about the trend of remaking old films. When the superstar was quizzed if he would like star in any remake of an original Hindi film, he said that he won't remake any of his films. But he also added that he felt that his 1991 film Love can be remade by the new boys in Bollywood. Salman shared that Varun Dhawan mentioned to him that it was a wonderful film.

The actor told the leading lady, "It was the first few films that I did and I remember that it didn't do well. But that was a beautiful film and my character was wonderful." Well folks, who do you think would be an apt choice to reprise Salman and Revathy's role from the film?

Coming back to Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar was recently quoted as saying by Indian Express, "It's a perfect Salman Khan thaali. Whatever are the audience expectations from a Salman movie, are all there in it. He is looking good, cracking some witty jokes, and has some great songs. The female actors are gorgeous and they have a bigger say in the movie."

In yet another interview while speaking about what makes Salman Khan a superhero, Ali said, "His honesty and earnestness. His communication with his audience is very direct. And even when he lives a character, Salman Khan doesn't disappear 100 per cent. Whether its Tiger, Sultan or Bharat, his magical presence in there in the characters."

Bharat is a Hindi adaptation of the Korean film 'Ode To My Father' and has a promising ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

