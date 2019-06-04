Salman Khan Finally Reveals Why He Isn't MARRIED Yet & The Reason Will Leave You SURPRISED!

Salman Says He Doesn't Believe In Marriage

he superstar told Times Of India, "I don't believe in marriage. I think it's a dying institution. I don't believe in it at all. Companionship? Yes."

He Also Opened Up About Fatherhood

When quizzed if he is looking forward to having children, Salman said, "When it has to happen, it will happen"

Is Salman Taking Digs At Priyanka In His Interviews?

"I am not taunting Priyanka Chopra at all. People would leave their husbands for a film like this, but I feel what she has done is the most amazing thing. She has worked so hard in her career. She really wanted to do this film and she left it to get married. I just joke about it in front of Katrina. If she says something about the film, I say, ‘Thank you, Priyanka', hinting (playfully) she should say it, so that Katrina gets annoyed. I just tease Katrina."

All's Well Between Salman & Priyanka

He further added, "I have no problem with Priyanka. It's a wonderful thing what she has done. She did it knowing perhaps that I might get upset, I might not like it or might not work with her... Despite all the thoughts that may have crossed her mind, she chose to get married to a man instead of this movie, which is a correct, noble and gutsy thing to do."

Salman On Social Media Frenzy

"Social media is good provided people don't conceal or fake their identities to insult and humiliate others. Why hide? Are you ashamed of your name, identity? Aadhar card, passport, driver's license sab real hai, but internet pe aake, jhuti profile se gaali deni hai.

Even if you want to criticise someone, you should have the guts to do it with your real identity. Hindustan has a certain culture, sabhyata hain. Why do this."

Censorship On Social Media

He further added, "This random abusive language, gandi cheezen likhna... I feel it's uncalled for and should be censored. You see stuff on the web that's almost like porn and it's accessible on your phone, even children can see it. What about these young kids? In films, 40 per cent of action sequences are cut when there's too much blood or gore, aur social media par kuch bhi chal raha hai."