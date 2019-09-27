Salman Khan’s Former Bodyguard Goes On A Rampage On The Streets Of Moradabad

Salman Khan's former bodyguard, Anas Qureshi, was recently arrested after creating a ruckus on the busy streets of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Anas was allegedly under the influence of steroids and had to be controlled by the police using ropes and fishing nets. Anas is a bodybuilder who was competing at the Moradabad Bodybuilding Championship, and failure to win a gold medal supposedly set him off on a rampage.

On Wednesday evening, Anas reportedly took an overdose of strengthening and bodybuilding medicines. Due to its negative side effects, he took to the streets on Thursday morning, attacking passersby and even shattering the window of a car. Police and pedestrians struggled to control him, and when they did, he was taken to a nearby hospital. After evaluating his condition, doctors referred him to Bareilly Mental Hospital.

Salman is reportedly upset by the news. A source told BollywoodLife, "What happened was rather unfortunate. Salman Khan has given strict instructions to his team to be extra careful with kids and senior citizens. He makes sure no one behaves badly with them. There was a frenzy and some people got quite uncontrollable. When he saw what happened he got upset. The guard was a part of his team but now he has been removed. His team has strict instructions on how to behave with kids and seniors. This upset him instantly."

Anas used to work as Salman's bodyguard one and a half years ago.

