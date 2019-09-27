English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan’s Former Bodyguard Goes On A Rampage On The Streets Of Moradabad

    By
    |

    Salman Khan's former bodyguard, Anas Qureshi, was recently arrested after creating a ruckus on the busy streets of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Anas was allegedly under the influence of steroids, and had to be controlled by the police using ropes and fishing nets. Anas is a body builder who was competing at the Moradabad Bodybuilding Championship, and failure to win a gold medal is supposedly set him off on a rampage.

    Salman’s Former Bodyguard Creates Ruckus On Road

    On Wednesday evening, Anas reportedly took an overdose of strengthening and body building medicines. Due to its negative side effects, he took to the streets on Thursday morning, attacking passersby and even shattering the window of a car. Police and pedestrians struggled to control him, and when they did, he was taken to a nearby hospital. After evaluating his condition, doctors referred him to Bareilly Mental Hospital.

    Salman is reportedly upset by the news. A source told BollywoodLife, "What happened was rather unfortunate. Salman Khan has given strict instructions to his team to be extra careful with kids and senior citizens. He makes sure no one behaves badly with them. There was a frenzy and some people got quite uncontrollable. When he saw what happened he got upset. The guard was a part of his team but now he has been removed. His team has strict instructions on how to behave with kids and seniors. This upset him instantly."

    Anas used to work as Salman's body guard one and a half years ago.

    MOST READ: Disha Patani Doesn't Think She Is Hot; Says She Is A Tomboy In Real Life

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan bodyguard
    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 1:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue