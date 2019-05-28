Salman Khan Gets SLAMMED For His Toxic Masculinity; People SHAME Him For PESTERING Priyanka Chopra

Saumya Bansal @saumyabansal5

"@BeingSalmanKhan On one side you say Kat was your first choice for #Bharat but now you clearly don't seem to be taking #PriyankaChopra 's rejection that well. Really glad she left the film and chose the man of her dreams over the ones full of toxic masculinity."

Gargi@gargi_b11

"The best joke of the year is that Bharat was the biggest movie of her career . None of these movies are great for any leading actresses to regret rejecting them. They are always a side-kick to the male leads."

Sayantan Ghosh@sayantansunnyg

"Priyanka Chopra got the biggest film of her career... and she's actually doing it with Mindy Kaling. While Salman Khan has finally moved on to buying rights before copying a foreign film and then turning it into trash."

Mega@meghaonthemove

"Salman Khan being salty about Priyanka Chopra leaving this "BIGGEST" movie, is almost every guy in high school after a girl leaves or rejects. But the fact that Salman Khan is 53 years old, and is still being salty just shows his egoistic #f**ked up mind."

#ILovePeace@IStand4SafeCity

"Mr @BeingSalmanKhan is the best example of walking talking #ToxicMasculinity the fact that this clown can't get over @priyankachopra leaving #IAmBharat is truly tragic. We offer him a free gender sensitization workshop."

kuldeep rawat@kuldeep007rawat

"@BeingSalmanKhan you seriously need to get over the fact that @priyankachopra left the project for whatever reason, and move on with your promotion of Eid film, no amount of crying and bitching will help #SalmanKhan #PriyankaChopra #Bharat."

Abbas shaikh@Abbasshaikh42

"@BeingSalmanKhan's comments over @priyankachopra Choosing to get married instead of working on #bharat is appaling. That is her choice to make. This seems extremly degrading to the eyes of an average citizen and the remarks were absolutely uncalled for."