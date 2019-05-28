English
    Salman Khan Gets SLAMMED For His Toxic Masculinity; People SHAME Him For PESTERING Priyanka Chopra

    By
    |

    Salman Khan is leaving no stones unturned to take constant digs at Priyanka Chopra, who chose to leave Bharat. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan was quoted as saying, "She (Priyanka Chopra), over Bharat, did choose USA in the nick of time. She has worked hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know, HATS OFF! Usually, people leave their husbands for films like these."

    Netizens are anything but happy with constant jibes of Salman Khan targeted at Priyanka Chopra and via Twitter, they ended up slamming the actor.

    Saumya Bansal @saumyabansal5

    "@BeingSalmanKhan On one side you say Kat was your first choice for #Bharat but now you clearly don't seem to be taking #PriyankaChopra 's rejection that well. Really glad she left the film and chose the man of her dreams over the ones full of toxic masculinity."

    Gargi@gargi_b11

    "The best joke of the year is that Bharat was the biggest movie of her career . None of these movies are great for any leading actresses to regret rejecting them. They are always a side-kick to the male leads."

    Sayantan Ghosh@sayantansunnyg

    "Priyanka Chopra got the biggest film of her career... and she's actually doing it with Mindy Kaling. While Salman Khan has finally moved on to buying rights before copying a foreign film and then turning it into trash."

    Mega@meghaonthemove

    "Salman Khan being salty about Priyanka Chopra leaving this "BIGGEST" movie, is almost every guy in high school after a girl leaves or rejects. But the fact that Salman Khan is 53 years old, and is still being salty just shows his egoistic #f**ked up mind."

    #ILovePeace@IStand4SafeCity

    "Mr @BeingSalmanKhan is the best example of walking talking #ToxicMasculinity the fact that this clown can't get over @priyankachopra leaving #IAmBharat is truly tragic. We offer him a free gender sensitization workshop."

    kuldeep rawat@kuldeep007rawat

    "@BeingSalmanKhan you seriously need to get over the fact that @priyankachopra left the project for whatever reason, and move on with your promotion of Eid film, no amount of crying and bitching will help #SalmanKhan #PriyankaChopra #Bharat."

    Abbas shaikh@Abbasshaikh42

    "@BeingSalmanKhan's comments over @priyankachopra Choosing to get married instead of working on #bharat is appaling. That is her choice to make. This seems extremly degrading to the eyes of an average citizen and the remarks were absolutely uncalled for."

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
