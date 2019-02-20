English
    Salman Khan’s Alleged GF Iulia Vantur Wants To Start A Family; Is Wedding Finally On The Cards?

    Salman Khan's girlfriend Lulia Vantur wants to get married soon

    Though Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have never made their relationship official, their joint public appearances and the way Iulia accompanies Salman to his shooting locations speak a lot about their bond. While Salman has always dodged the question regarding 'marriage', Iulia Vantur drops a major hint and says she just wants to start a family now.

    Is Salman Listening?

    In a conversation with Cineblitz, Iulia said, "I have had enough of a career and I don't have many big aspirations now. But I would like to continue doing good things to grow. Now my aspiration is family, and I would like to have one."

    Iulia Vantur On Companionship

    She further added, "Life isn't a fairy tale, and there are many twists and turns. You need a person to share life's journey with, and it's all good when you are together."

    Iulia Further Adds..

    "But when it comes to putting things down on paper, things turn around. I don't know why it happens, but that's what I've seen. I guess the responsibility and priorities change, which is why people face issues."

    Iulia On The Work Front

    On the professional front, Iulia is making her Bollywood debut with ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala'. The film is expected to roll in March. Not so long ago, she had also crooned ‘Jag Ghoomeya' song from Salman Khan starrer Sultan.

    Read more about: salman khan iulia vantur marriage
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

