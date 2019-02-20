Salman Khan’s Alleged GF Iulia Vantur Wants To Start A Family; Is Wedding Finally On The Cards?

Is Salman Listening?

In a conversation with Cineblitz, Iulia said, "I have had enough of a career and I don't have many big aspirations now. But I would like to continue doing good things to grow. Now my aspiration is family, and I would like to have one."

Iulia Vantur On Companionship

She further added, "Life isn't a fairy tale, and there are many twists and turns. You need a person to share life's journey with, and it's all good when you are together."

Iulia Further Adds..

"But when it comes to putting things down on paper, things turn around. I don't know why it happens, but that's what I've seen. I guess the responsibility and priorities change, which is why people face issues."

Iulia On The Work Front

On the professional front, Iulia is making her Bollywood debut with ‘Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kala'. The film is expected to roll in March. Not so long ago, she had also crooned ‘Jag Ghoomeya' song from Salman Khan starrer Sultan.