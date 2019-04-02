Salman Khan Gives Work To Choreographer Saroj Khan Who Is Struggling With No Offers In Bollywood

I Honestly Told Salman Khan That I Have No Work, Says Saroj Khan

"When we met, Salman asked me what I was doing nowadays. So I told him honestly that I don't have any work (film offers) and that I am teaching Indian classical dance to young actresses. Upon hearing that, he said, ‘Now, you will work with me'. I know he is a man of his word, so he will keep his promise," said Saroj Khan to MidDay.

I Had Lost Interest For A While

"For a while I had lost interest but now looking at the haalat of dance, I want to do something good for the industry. I can't judge actresses because I have only seen them in songs choreographed by others. Katrina looks good and there was a chance of collaborating on Thugs of Hindostan. But as the shoot was coming up, she told the makers she wouldn't do the song without rehearsals and I was summarily replaced with Prabhudheva," said Saroj Khan in a previous interview to Mumbai Mirror.

Saroj Khan Praised Madhuri Dixit's Dance Moves In Kalank

"Four years after Gulaab Gang, I've choreographed another song for Madhuri. All through the film (Kalank) she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun's (Dhawan) Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra. Tabahi is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I'm hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again. After just reading about it, Kangana Ranaut with whom I had worked in Tanu Weds Manu earlier, called me to do a song, Rajaji, in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi."

Saroj Khan & Salman Khan

Saroj Khan has previously choreographed Salman Khan in movies such as Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi Ho Toh Aisi and several others. She will next choreograph him in Dabangg 3.