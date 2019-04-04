Salman Khan Gets Greeted By A Sea Of Fans At The Narmada River While Shooting For Dabangg 3
Salman Khan is in Madhya Pradesh shooting for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 and the crew is currently stationed at the banks of the Narmada river where a few scenes are being shot in the past three days. Salman Khan has been sharing pictures from the sets from day one and the actor posted a video on his Twitter handle where he's greeted by a sea of fans. The fans are seen cheering and whistling at the actor and this shows Salman Khan's star power.
Salman Khan Gets Greeted By A Sea Of Fans
Salman Khan was greeted by a sea of fans at the Narmada river during the shoot of Dabangg 3. The crew will shoot at the location for a few more days before they head to a new location.
The Sun Is Shining!
The Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan had shared this picture as well on his Twitter handle and this brings back memories of the prequels. Good days, folks!
Chulbul Pandey Is Back
The sunglasses at the back of his collar is what makes Chulbul Pandey stand out from the crowd and we're all glad that he's back with a bang in Dabangg 3.
It's A Delight To Watch
Several people are flocking to the Narmada river banks to catch a glimpse of Salman Khan but this picture of the actor riding pillion on an active is what made everyone's day.
