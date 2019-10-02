    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan Has A Special Message For Fans This Gandhi Jayanti

      By
      |

      While Salman Khan is busy with the works of his upcoming action entertainer Dabangg 3, the superstar didn't miss to wish his fans on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) today.

      Besides wishing his fans Gandhi Jayanti, the Dabangg star is also seen speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement and Swachch Bharat Mission in a video that he posted on Twitter.

      Salman Khan Has A Special Message To His Fans This Gandhi Jayanti

      "2 October ko hai Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhi Jayanti dhoom- dhaam se manayein. After all, Mahatma Gandhi... Father of the Nation. Aur uske saath thoda sa...thoda sa kyun bahot zyada Fit India pe dhyaan dein aur Bharat ko swachch rakhein. That means swachch Bharat, swachch bhartiya, fit India, fit Indians (sic)," Salman said in the video that's going viral on social media. Catch the video here.

      In the same video, he's also spotted talking about Dabangg 3 and reminded that the film will hit screens this December.

      It wasn't long ago that the actor had announced that he would be seen in his Chulbul Pandey avatar throughout Dabangg 3 promotions.

      "Baat karte ho Pandeyji, jab Chulbul Pandey se judey hai poore India ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyun karenge Dabangg ke promotions? Picture humari, poster humara, toh promote bhi toh hum hi karenge na. Aaj se lekar 20 December tak aur uske baad bhi swaagat toh karo humara (sic)," Salman was quoted as saying in the video that announced his Chulbul Pandey avatar.

      For the unversed, Dabangg 3 also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Kannada superstar Sudeep in the lead roles.

      Are you excited about Dabangg 3 already? Share your views in the comment box below.

      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time.
