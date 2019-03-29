Salman Khan Has Six Movies Lined Up For The Next Three Years & They're All Blockbuster Material!

Bharat – Eid 2019

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2019 and the movie chronicles the story of India from 50 years back to the present day. This is the most awaited film of the year and might end up breaking all the previous records at the box office.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah and the movie is expected to go on the floors after Bharat is released. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

Dabangg 3

Arbaaz Khan has been teasing fans since quite a long time about Dabangg 3 and finally confirmed that the movie will go on floors shortly and the starcast remains the same - Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2020.

Tiger Part 3

After the success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan confirmed that he'll be starring in the third part of the Tiger series and will be paired alongside Katrina Kaif again. He confirmed the news during the Saudi Film Festival.

Kick 2

Salman Khan also has Kick 2 under his sleeves and will begin shooting when the above four movies are released. It's surely a joyful time for Salman Khan fans without a doubt as the next three years will see him in so many different roles.

Sooraj Barjatya Film

It is reported that Salman Khan will also star in a Sooraj Barjatya film and we'll have to wait and watch as to what role would he play in the movie.

Salman Khan Is A Busy Bee

''Salman recently revealed at the Saudi Film Festival that he would be reuniting with Katrina Kaif in the third part of the Tiger franchise. He has also confirmed to do Kick 2 and Hindi remake of South Korean film. This effectively means that he will be working on Bharat followed by Dabangg 3 and then in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. The other two franchises of Tiger and Kick will happen after that. So, all the scripts pitched to him will need to wait till the end of 2021. Salman will be able to allocate dates only in 2022. There is a Sooraj Barjatya film which he has to do next. We wonder where he will be able to fit that in," said a trade source to Deccan Chronicle.