Salman Khan Has Some Important Advice To Share With Fitness Enthusiasts

Salman Khan is rightfully credited as the superstar who bought a ripped gym physique into the mainstream. The actor, over the years, has been successful in wowing his fans by keeping in stellar shape. In a recently media interaction at the preview of Being Strong Fitness Equipment in Mumbai, the Tiger Zinda Hai star has urged fitness enthusiasts to stay away from steroids and other harmful 'shortcuts’ as they are bad news to the body in the long run.

The actor stated "Nowadays, there is a trend of taking steroids but it's really a wrong trend. I feel no one should use these. In fact, a lot of people misuse steroids, which is really bad for their bodies because you can damage your liver and kidney. There are a lot of people who have died doing exercises in the gym because of heart failure. So, it is not the right thing to do at all. I think protein shakes and supplements are good for your body but the kind of steroids people are consuming are very harmful. With those steroids, you can build your body but people can easily figure it's a body built by steroids and not naturally. That kind of body cannot last long."

He further went on to add "Whenever you get the time, you should do your workout. I get free time after lunch break or after dinner, in the morning or in between the shots. Whenever I get time, I exercise one body part. Sometimes, I exercise the stomach, chest or legs, because I don't have the time to spend an hour or two in the gym. Wherever I spot a small place, I start doing exercises. I think you need gym equipment to do your exercise but if it's not there, you can go for traditional forms of exercise."

Salman Khan will next be seen in the highly anticipated Dabangg 3. The movie is directed by Prabhudheva and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa. The movie is all set to hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019.