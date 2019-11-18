    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Salman Khan's Hearfelt Post For His Bodyguard Shera: '25 Years & Still Being Strong'

      By
      |

      It's known to all that Salman Khan shares a close bond with his personal bodyguard and the latter is almost like a family member to the superstar. Recently, Salman took to his social page to appreciate his bond with Shera with his picture.

      Clad in a grey T-shirt, Salman posted a picture with Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera and captioned it as, "25 years and still 'Being strong'...Shera." (sic)

      salman-shera

      Shera too shared the same picture on his Instagram page and shared his feelings. He wrote, "Maalik @Beingsalmankhan it will remain strong till I die #Salmankhan #Shera #Beingshera #Beingstrong."(sic)

      Earlier in one of the interviews, Shera was quoted as saying, "Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as am alive, I will be with Bhai). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat."

      Meanwhile, Shera made his debut into politics by joining the Shiv Sena party in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai last month.

      Speaking about Salman Khan on the work front, the superstar will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3'. The film stars Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the main antagonist. Sonakshi Sinha and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee play Salman's love interests in the movie.

      Besides this, the actor is also starring in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' opposite Disha Patani.

      EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Reveals The One Quality That He Likes About The Star

      Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Gets Trolled For Spitting Fire From Mouth; Funny Memes Go Viral

      Read more about: salman khan
      Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 18, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue