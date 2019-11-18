Salman Khan's Hearfelt Post For His Bodyguard Shera: '25 Years & Still Being Strong'

It's known to all that Salman Khan shares a close bond with his personal bodyguard and the latter is almost like a family member to the superstar. Recently, Salman took to his social page to appreciate his bond with Shera with his picture.

Clad in a grey T-shirt, Salman posted a picture with Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera and captioned it as, "25 years and still 'Being strong'...Shera." (sic)

Shera too shared the same picture on his Instagram page and shared his feelings. He wrote, "Maalik @Beingsalmankhan it will remain strong till I die #Salmankhan #Shera #Beingshera #Beingstrong."(sic)

Earlier in one of the interviews, Shera was quoted as saying, "Jab tak zinda hoon, bhai ke saath rahunga (As long as am alive, I will be with Bhai). I always tell people that they will never see me standing behind or next to bhai. I will be standing in front of him, looking out for any threat."

Meanwhile, Shera made his debut into politics by joining the Shiv Sena party in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai last month.

Speaking about Salman Khan on the work front, the superstar will be next seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3'. The film stars Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the main antagonist. Sonakshi Sinha and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee play Salman's love interests in the movie.

Besides this, the actor is also starring in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' opposite Disha Patani.

