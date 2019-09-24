Salman Khan's HILARIOUS Reaction To Deepika Padukone's IIFA Outfit Caught On Camera!

Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Appearance

The actress looked stunning in a Gaurav Gupta gown with feather motifs and a long train. She wore the train as a drape on her head.

Salman Khan's Amusing Reaction To The Long Train Is Not To Be Missed!

A viral video from the award show is doing the rounds on the internet where Deepika is seen addressing the media while Salman walks past her. Amazed at the length of her gown's train, the superstar is seen pointing at it, making everyone laugh at his reaction.

Meanwhile, The Netizens Too Had A Field Day

Salman's funny reaction in the video left the netizens in splits. One of them commented, "Hilarious 😂." Another user wrote, "Those expression 😂😂."

Earlier, Salman Was Seen Poking Fun At Ranveer Singh's Outfit As Well

When the 'Gully Boy' actor, the brand ambassador of the car brand came on the stage to unveil the new car. Salman, who was already present at the stage, decided to wipe his face with Ranveer's red cape. He even asked him whether it was Deepika Padukone's outfit that he was wearing.