Salman Khan's Hilarious Reply When Katrina Kaif Asked Him Why He Doesn't Follow Her On Instagram!

Katrina Kaif Has A Question For Salman

At a recent media interaction, Katrina was reminded of her comment that Salman needs to up his Instagram game. When a journalist asked her how Salman should go about doing this, the actress quickly said, "Ask Salman if he follows me!"

We Love Salman's Sense Of Humour

To this, Salman quickly said, "Har jagah! Abhi main inko ghar tak chhod ke aaunga yahin se," he said, which left Katrina in splits.

For Those Who Ain't Aware

Salman follows just eight people on Instagram which includes his brothers Sohail, Arbaaz, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, Aayush Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Atul Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma and an Insta account by the name of Renaye's bakesale.

Speaking About Bharat

The film is an Indian adaptation of the Korean flick 'Ode To My Father'. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier said in an interview, "I didn't want to call it 'Ode to My Father.' I wasn't looking only at the promise he makes to his father but a lot of other things. I told Salman I'll make the film as not only his but the nation's journey. But I needed to know what the character should be called.

I thought Ram is an ideal hero from mythology. Could the character be called Arjun because he is doing it for his dharma, karma? Or should he be called Karna, a selfless hero. What do I call the film?

I felt if he is synonymous with what the nation has been over the generations, he should be named after the country. One night at 3AM, I was tossing on the bed, thinking hard, and then I had it: Bharat."