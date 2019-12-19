Salman Khan: I Take 25 Percent Of My Character Back Home, I’ve Lived With Chulbul For Nine Years

Salman Khan is synonymous with success in Bollywood. The superstar has ruled the Hindi film industry for over three decades, and he continues to do so even today. Some of the biggest hits at the box office have been Salman's films, and they have happened with immense hard work. As Salman gears up for the release of Dabangg 3, he opened up about the effort he puts into his work, the success formula of film franchises, and taking home his characters long after his films hit theatres.

In an interview, Salman shared that he works as hard now, as he used to during the early years of his career. Hindustan Times quoted him as saying, "I am always intrigued by and aware of what the audience would like to see. The amount of hard work I have done in my first few films is the same amount of hard work I have put in my recent releases, along with a little more experience and awareness," he said, adding, "Of course there is a competition from the newer lot of actors, but that's in a good way."

Salman has been working on a lot of franchise films, and his next film is the third installment to the popular Dabangg series. "It is indeed a benefit that the material has been tested and approved by the audience in the form of appreciation over the past two installments," he said.

Interestingly, Salman revealed that he is an actor who doesn't let go of his characters. "While playing any character on screen, I take 25 per cent of that character back home. In the last nine years, with two successful installments of the franchise, I have been living this character and seeing constant love from the audiences for the character Chulbul. There have been strong thoughts and curiosity in all our minds about the origin of Chulbul Pandey, and his journey -- of how a common man became Chulbul Pandey," he said.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and is scheduled for release on December 20. The film also stars newcomer Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and south actor Sudeep.

