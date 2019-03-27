English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan Introduces His New Fitness Brand 'Being Strong' With This Video!

    By
    |

    Superstar Salman Khan, who is undeniably the most influential fitness icon of India, has entered into a joint association with India's largest fitness equipment company- Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd. to launch the equipment brand Being Strong. As part of the association, Jerai equipment will now be branded exclusively as Being Strong fitness equipment.

    salman

    The actor took to his twitter handle and posted a video and tweeted writing," Launching @beingstrongind for all your fitness needs! Let's #BeStrong together! Video Credits: @HaiderKhanMe"

    Jerai Fitness equipment has been in the business for almost 25 years. It is India's only company which manufactures state of the art fitness equipment on its own in India and competes with some of the largest international equipment brands, making India proud in the global markets. Being Strong will also be supplying equipment to some of the largest gyms in various countries.

    ALSO READ: News18 Reel Movie Awards: Alia Bhatt Looks Gorgeous In A Red Saree; Shibani Dandekar Stuns The Crowd

    Being Strong envisions making fitness accessible to every Indian with made in India, state-of-the-art-fitness equipment.

    Being Strong will have a phenomenal reach and penetrate through the roots of the nation to create fitness awareness and propagate to the masses the importance of Being fit and healthy. With this joint association, Salman Khan and Jerai Fitness' Being Strong looks at reaching a wider population and accelerate the Fit India movement.

    On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat which is slated to be an Eid 2019 release. The superstar also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film titled Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Shares Pictures With A Mystery Man, Is The Star Kid Dating Him?

    Read more about: salman khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue