Salman Khan Is A Paper Tiger, Stop Worshipping Him: Sona Mohapatra Launches Fresh Attack

Sona Tweets

"Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don't even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing?

A. Paper Tigers

(P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India . Let's find & BE more worthy ‘heros')," writes Sona Mohapatra.

Sona's Tweet Grabbed Many Netizens' Eyeballs & Here's How They Reacted

Utkarsh Mishra @uttuswamy: Indeed. I am no fan of @BeingSalmanKhan but I went to watch #Bharat after seeing 4 stars from @taran_adarsh. I immediately unfollowed him the very next day. That day is not far wen we would see something like #soldcritics on Twitter."

Suggi @beingsuggi: "@sonamohapatra Remember he was saying @priyankachopra left the biggest film in her career for marriage. Means he can leave his wife for any movie. No wonder why he's still unmarried.. And biggest movie?? This crap movie is biggest?? My foot!!"

Some Slammed Sona For Her Tweet

Radhe Choudhary @RadheChoudhar07: "@sonamohapatra mam stop telling us wot to do as u said paper tiger if you like this Q.A. game then plz name any other superstar with 14 consecutive 100cr + films."

Zoina @Zoina07: "Sona.. earn some Attention in the name of your work not otherwise.😘😘😘 Get well Soon From OCD."

Sona's Tweet Turned Out To Be Divisive

It's Secret @ItsSecr89081440: "Ek dum Sahi kaha, only Salman fans are seeing the film multiple times, that does not make a sense, it denotes the film is Below Average and audience is not liking the film. This message is for Salman fans, it's a hit for Salman fans but a flop in reality."

Sourav Das @SouravDas71197: "When was your last song? How much million did it cross? When was your last song hit? Even if watch the collection of @BeingSalmanKhan films it more than your song's hits. You can call him whatever you want. Don't always target @BeingSalmanKhan to stay in lamplight."