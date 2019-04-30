Ali Abbas Zafar On Bharat: You Automatically Feel Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are Made For Each Other

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are working together again in Bharat. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ali revealed that it was not easy to write love scenes for the ex-lovers. He said, ''I realised that I cannot write love scenes between the two (Salman and Katrina) of them because even when Salman sees Katrina for the first time in the film, you automatically feel that they are made for each other. So, the task is to keep it very real and subtle. To make it as normal as possible.''

For Ali, it was a challenge to direct the scene where Salman and Katrina meet the first time as the duo had played a married couple in Tiger Zinda Hai, ''They both are really good looking stars and I was coming straight from Tiger where they play husband and wife and then to bring them back and write the scene where they meet for the first time in Bharat and fall in love is a process but somewhere because of the story it comes out as very natural and sweet.''

Talking about the response, Bharat trailer received, Ali said, "I am happy that the story we wanted to show the audience, they have reacted very positively to it. As we have seen in the last 4-5 years, it is the content-driven films which the audience want. I keep saying this again and again, but I think the face of commercial cinema in India is changing drastically. So even if you are making a masala potboiler, there needs to be a certain substance to it.''

''Even the recent Salman Khan films which did big business, there was a strong content that was driving those films. I think Bharat is a beautiful story and the way the audience has reacted to the trailer is fabulous and has left people intrigued," Ali said.

Most Read: WHAATT? Katrina Kaif Says Priyanka Chopra Was Not The FIRST CHOICE Of Bharat's Producer But She Was!