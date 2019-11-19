Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur & Others Attend Aayush-Arpita's Wedding Anniversary Bash

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma completed five years of marital bliss yesterday (November 18). The day also marked the 55th wedding anniversary of Salman Khan's parents, Salim and Salma Khan. Since the day called in for a double celebration, the Khan family threw a lavish bash which was attended by the whos' who from the film industry.

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh and others made their presence felt to congratulate both the couples. Check out some of the pictures here.

Salman Khan Clad in black tee and jeans, Salman Khan too dropped by to wish his sister Arpita and their parents, Salim and Salma Khan. Katrina Kaif The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress who shares a close bond with the Khan family, looked gorgeous in a floral knotted top paired with a matching long skirt and white sneakers. Iulia Vantur Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted at the celebrations. Sonakshi Snha The 'Dabangg 3' girl pulled off a killer look in a her polka-dotted olive green dress with black boots. Arbaaz Khan And Giorgia Andriani Arbaaz Khan and his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani were seen posing for the paparazzi at the bash. Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra The 'Dhadkan' actress walked in hand-in-hand with her hubby and we must say, they made a dashing pair. Jacqueline Fernandez The actress who shared screen-space with Salman in films like 'Kick', 'Race 3' too attended the Khan's double celebrations.

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan Sharma also took to her Instagram page to pen a love-soaked note for her hubby dearest. She wrote, "We may not have it all together but, together we have it all. Happy 5th Anniversary my Love♥️. I can't thank you enough for being the perfect balance in our relationship. I love you very very much. From being friends to being a boyfriend to becoming a husband & then a father, every journey has been amazing. It doesn't feel like its been 5 years. Thank you for always grounding me, being my reality mirror & having my back. @aaysharma my forever." (sic)

