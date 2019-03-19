Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Might Come Together To Promote Urdu, Netizens Ask, 'Is This A Joke?'

Recently, there were reports that the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language has plans of roping in popular Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and others to promote the Urdu language and make it popular with the youngsters.

A Print report quoted Aquil Ahmed, director, NCPUL as saying, "We are going to approach Bollywood actors, prominent names like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and make them say a few lines in Urdu, we will then use these videos in our events."

However, it looks like the Twitterati ain't pleased with the government's decision to approach actors like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for the language promotion. Here's what some of them had to say-

Rana Ayyub @RanaAyyub "Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan..seriously ? Please spare Urdu." Uzma Azhar Ali @azhar_uzma "Urdu is doing completely fine without endorsement from Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan." Rupani @dr_rupani "Katrina even don't know Hindi properly hw she can Urdu?? Salman is good actor but language needs knowledge , action won't work. Shahrukh khan may be fine..." Rajeev Kumria ‏ @Kwitter_Nah "Salim Khan would have been a better choice. Not sure whether Salman can even read Urdu...and Katrina......lesser said is better." Mohammad Meraj ‏ @Anti_31Percent "Sallu and Katrina??? Well....looks like this move is to ensure urdu dies an accidental death."

On the film front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen sharing screen space once again in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film is slated to release on Eid 2019.

