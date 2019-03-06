English
    Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Wrap Up The Shoot Of Bharat!

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on Wednesday announced the wrap of their film, Bharat. Salman, 52, shared the news on Twitter. "And it's a wrap for #Bharat. @aliabbaszafar #katrinakaif @atulreellife #AlviraAgnihotri @WhoSunilGrover @DishPatani #Tabu @Bharat_TheFilm," he wrote alongside a picture with Katrina.

    The 52-year-old actor stars in the title role in the movie, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. This is their third collaboration after 2016's Sultan and last year's blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also features Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

    Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father, which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.

    The film will also depict the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War. Presented by T-Series, the film is co-produced by Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The movie was shot in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2019.

    Huge expectations are on the movie and we're sure Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will not dissapoint their fans and Bharat will end up being a blockbuster hit at the box office.

    (PTI News)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
