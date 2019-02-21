English
    Pulwama Terror Attack: Salman Khan SHOWS THE DOOR To Atif Aslam After Fans' Outrage!

    The Pulwama terror attack has left the nation in angst and this time audiences are hell bent to ban all the Pakistani artistes. In fact, many fans of Salman Khan threatened to boycott his upcoming films, if he ropes any Pakistani singer like Atif Aslam or Rahat Fateh Ali Khanto sing in his movies. And it seems the message has already been reached to Salman Khan!

    Salman, who will be launching two newcomers - Pranutan, granddaughter of Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, has already replaced Atif Aslam with another singer for Notebook.

    Atif Aslam Gets Replaced

    Director Nitin Kakkar confirms that a song from his upcoming film Notebook, that was earlier sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, will now be re-recorded with a new singer. The film has total of five songs in the film and out of which one was sung by Atif.

    "We have got a new voice. There's only one song of Atif in the film and we will have to re-do it. We all are Indians and it is unfortunate whatever has happened. But the show must go on as they say," Nitin said at the trailer preview of Notebook.

    Here’s Why Notebook Makers Didn’t Release The Trailer Earlier

    The makers were supposed to release the preview of the trailer reportedly two-three days back but the event was postponed after the attack.

    "Nation is always our priority, country comes first and then other things. Unfortunately, that incident happened and we had to do our bit. We felt it is not the right time to release the trailer. So we held it back."

    Nitin Is All Praises For Salman

    Nitin, who had helmed Filmistan, for which he won the national-award, is excited for the release of Notebook. "Salman was like a guiding light to all of. There is a reason why he is a superstar and it is great to have somebody like him guide us.

    Salman Is A Superstar

    "He is a superstar, he is launching two new kids, why would he act in the film? He wants to gave the stage to the kids," he adds. The film releases on March 29.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 23:28 [IST]
