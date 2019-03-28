Notebook Screening Pictures: Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra & Others Attend

The Team Of Notebook

The Notebook team, Salman Khan, Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal and director Nitin Kakkar pose for pictures at the screening of Notebook. The film will see the launch of Bollywood newbies Zaheer and Pranutan, who look very excited before their big release. Pranutan looks pretty in a light blue ensemble whereas Zaheer wore a black printed shirt with black denims, and looked rather dapper in it.

Salim Khan Arrives For The Screening

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan snapped arriving for the screening of Notebook.

Kriti Sanon Looks Pretty In Peach

Kriti Sanon was at the screening of Notebook on Wednesday night. She looked very pretty in a peach off shoulder dress which she teamed with a pair of white sneakers. Kriti has been reveling in the success of her last film opposite Kartik Aaryan, Luka Chuppi.

Pranutan Bahl's Family Poses With Kajol

Pranutan Bahl's father, Mohnish Bahl, her mother Ekta Sohini, and her little sister posed for photos with Kajol at the screening of Notebook. Kajol donned a black dress with a pair of knee high black boots.

Anil Kapoor Keeps It Casual

Anil Kapoor too was present at Notebook's screening. He sported a light grey hoodie with a pair of black denims and black sneakers.

Sidharth Malhotra At Notebook's Screening

Sidharth Malhotra arrived looking casual yet cool for the screening of Notebook on Wednesday night. He wore a white t-shirt with a pair of black sweatpants, and a cool pair of sneakers.

Atul Agnihotri & Alvira Khan

Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan were present at Notebook's screening on Wednesday night. Alvira donned a light blue top with navy blue palazzo pants, whereas Atul looked casual in a white shirt and jeans.