Salman Khan Looks Like A Killer Machine In The Latest Dabangg 3 Entry Song Picture!
Salman Khan is keeping up with the momentum that Dabangg 3 has garnered since the day it went on the floors last week and has been sharing back-to-back pictures from the sets almost on a daily basis and of course, no one's complaining. The actor revealed that the shoot of the entry song 'Hud Hud Dabangg' has been completed and shared a picture and it looks like he's nothing less than a killer machine. Check it out below...
Hud Hud Dabangg Entry Song
Salman Khan captioned this picture on his Twitter handle as, ''HUD HUD Dabangg song done for #dabangg3.... @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi.''
The Sun Is Shining
In another picture shared by Salman Khan from the sets of Dabangg 3, the actor is seen walking mightily on the jetty while a bunch of kids in silhouette are seen jumping into the Narmada river as the sun rises.
Chulbul Pandey Is Back
The sunglasses hanging at the back of Salman Khan's collar brings back the memories of Chulbul Pandey and we're all glad that he's back with a bang. Dabangg 3 is now the most anticipated Salman Khan's film, folks!
Salman Khan Having Fun
Also, Salman Khan is seen having fun on the sets of Dabangg 3 and what better way than to sit pillion on an Activa and enjoy the ride while a sea of fans wave and cheer at you.
