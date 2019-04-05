English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan Looks Like A Killer Machine In The Latest Dabangg 3 Entry Song Picture!

    By
    |

    Salman Khan is keeping up with the momentum that Dabangg 3 has garnered since the day it went on the floors last week and has been sharing back-to-back pictures from the sets almost on a daily basis and of course, no one's complaining. The actor revealed that the shoot of the entry song 'Hud Hud Dabangg' has been completed and shared a picture and it looks like he's nothing less than a killer machine. Check it out below...

    Hud Hud Dabangg Entry Song

    Salman Khan captioned this picture on his Twitter handle as, ''HUD HUD Dabangg song done for #dabangg3.... @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi.''

    The Sun Is Shining

    In another picture shared by Salman Khan from the sets of Dabangg 3, the actor is seen walking mightily on the jetty while a bunch of kids in silhouette are seen jumping into the Narmada river as the sun rises.

    Chulbul Pandey Is Back

    The sunglasses hanging at the back of Salman Khan's collar brings back the memories of Chulbul Pandey and we're all glad that he's back with a bang. Dabangg 3 is now the most anticipated Salman Khan's film, folks!

    Salman Khan Having Fun

    Also, Salman Khan is seen having fun on the sets of Dabangg 3 and what better way than to sit pillion on an Activa and enjoy the ride while a sea of fans wave and cheer at you.

    Most Read: A Fan Threw Her Bra At Nick Jonas In Front Of Priyanka Chopra & Her Reaction Is UNEXPECTED!

    Read more about: salman khan dabangg 3
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue