Salman Khan Looks Like A Killer Machine In The Latest Dabangg 3 Entry Song Picture!

Hud Hud Dabangg Entry Song

Salman Khan captioned this picture on his Twitter handle as, ''HUD HUD Dabangg song done for #dabangg3.... @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi.''

The Sun Is Shining

In another picture shared by Salman Khan from the sets of Dabangg 3, the actor is seen walking mightily on the jetty while a bunch of kids in silhouette are seen jumping into the Narmada river as the sun rises.

Chulbul Pandey Is Back

The sunglasses hanging at the back of Salman Khan's collar brings back the memories of Chulbul Pandey and we're all glad that he's back with a bang. Dabangg 3 is now the most anticipated Salman Khan's film, folks!

Salman Khan Having Fun

Also, Salman Khan is seen having fun on the sets of Dabangg 3 and what better way than to sit pillion on an Activa and enjoy the ride while a sea of fans wave and cheer at you.